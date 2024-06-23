Home Politics & Govt News South West Adebanjo Criticizes Tinubu Administration’s Handling of Economic Hardships and Calls for Constitutional...

Adebanjo Criticizes Tinubu Administration’s Handling of Economic Hardships and Calls for Constitutional Change

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Ayo Adebanjo, a prominent leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, has criticized the current economic hardships in Nigeria, attributing them to the insincerity of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. In an interview with Iniobong Iwok, Adebanjo emphasized the need for a new constitution and the implementation of the 2014 National Confab report for Nigeria to move forward. Below are excerpts from the interview:

On the Demands for a New Minimum Wage:
Adebanjo expressed his frustration with the Federal Government’s stance on workers’ demands for a new minimum wage. He argued that the government finds resources for other expenditures, such as high salaries for National Assembly members and costly repairs to the Vice President’s residence, but claims it cannot meet workers’ demands. “President Bola Tinubu knew the challenges before he assumed office. The excuses about inheriting problems are not valid,” he said. Adebanjo criticized the disparity between the salaries of senators and workers, urging the government to cut costs and address the economic divide.

On What Tinubu Could Have Done Better:
According to Adebanjo, President Tinubu was aware of the nation’s problems before taking office and should have been prepared to tackle them immediately. He rejected the notion that Tinubu inherited an unexpected economic situation, insisting that effective planning should have been in place from the start.

On Tinubu’s Reforms and Subsidy Removal:
Adebanjo dismissed the government’s justification for subsidy removal and other reforms, pointing out that the cost of living has skyrocketed under Tinubu’s administration. “We are not fools; the rising prices of essential goods are unbearable. The government needs to address these issues directly,” he said.

On Tinubu’s Second Year in Office:
Adebanjo urged President Tinubu to prioritize constitutional reform. He argued that the current constitution is skewed against the poor and the southern regions of Nigeria. “If Tinubu wants to leave a positive legacy, he must change the constitution to reflect the aspirations of all Nigerians,” Adebanjo asserted.

On Local Government Autonomy and Security:
Adebanjo dismissed the Federal Government’s discussion on local government autonomy as a diversion from more pressing issues like national security. He stressed the need for state police and other changes to address the rampant insecurity in the country.

On the 2014 Constitutional Conference Report:
Adebanjo advocated for the adoption of the 2014 Constitutional Conference report, suggesting it could be reconciled with other recommendations to create a new constitution within three months. He criticized the existing constitution as a fraudulent imposition by the military that does not serve the interests of the people.

On Nigeria’s Value System and Corruption:
While acknowledging concerns about Nigeria’s value system, Adebanjo insisted that the core issue is the constitution. He called for a constitution that genuinely reflects the will of the people, arguing that the current one perpetuates systemic corruption and inequality.

