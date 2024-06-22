Kemi Olunloyo mocks Davido, Chioma ahead of ‘cheap’ wedding

June 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo berates the famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, known as Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Adeleke ahead of their wedding.

It’s widely known that Davido and Chioma are set to tie the knot in a billionaire-studded event in Lagos State.

Their upcoming wedding has been the talk of the town since news broke that it is scheduled for later this month and Israel DMW announced June 25, 2024, as the date, noting it will be a gathering of billionaires.

It is also worth noting that Chioma was seen flaunting her diamond ring, which Kemi claimed is worth over one billion naira.

Reacting to this news, Kemi Olunloyo criticized Davido and Chioma for holding their wedding at the ‘local setting’ of Eko Hotel and Suites.

She further ridiculed the singer by referring to him as 003, signifying his rant in the music industry after the first and second colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy respectively.

In a post on her Instagram, she wrote;

“THE BIGGEST STORY OF MY CELEBRITY GOSSIP JOURNALISM NEWSBEAT

C H I V I D O💍👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏽💵

Chioma’s ring is worth N1.3B. My invitation is missing. How will I steal malt bayi? Wishing 003 and 004 the BEST in their married life. English translation at the end. My intelligence is far beyond most Nigerians. They are not chosen. I told you Nelly and Ashanti were married so are Temi and Mr Eazi. Then I told you Chioma is Davido’s babymama and he’s married to Hermadine. But Gistlover aka Tonto Dickhead told you they married after their kid was murdered. I was just laughing in my corner reading comments saying Davido married Chioma to claim a dead child? Focus people Focus. They get married next week at the cheap Eko hotel. Imagine announcing their wedding as a local event. Ha! Ha! Hope you’re missing good celebrity news journalism. The last investigative journalist left Nigeria last week. You could have just let me do my job before I retired early before 65yo.” (www.naija247news.com).