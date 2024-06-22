Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Kemi Olunloyo mocks Davido, Chioma ahead of ‘cheap’ wedding

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 22, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Controversial investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo berates the famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, known as Davido, and his fiancée, Chioma Adeleke ahead of their wedding.

It’s widely known that Davido and Chioma are set to tie the knot in a billionaire-studded event in Lagos State.

Their upcoming wedding has been the talk of the town since news broke that it is scheduled for later this month and Israel DMW announced June 25, 2024, as the date, noting it will be a gathering of billionaires.

It is also worth noting that Chioma was seen flaunting her diamond ring, which Kemi claimed is worth over one billion naira.

Reacting to this news, Kemi Olunloyo criticized Davido and Chioma for holding their wedding at the ‘local setting’ of Eko Hotel and Suites.

She further ridiculed the singer by referring to him as 003, signifying his rant in the music industry after the first and second colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy respectively.

In a post on her Instagram, she wrote;

“THE BIGGEST STORY OF MY CELEBRITY GOSSIP JOURNALISM NEWSBEAT

C H I V I D O💍👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏽💵

Chioma’s ring is worth N1.3B. My invitation is missing. How will I steal malt bayi? Wishing 003 and 004 the BEST in their married life. English translation at the end. My intelligence is far beyond most Nigerians. They are not chosen. I told you Nelly and Ashanti were married so are Temi and Mr Eazi. Then I told you Chioma is Davido’s babymama and he’s married to Hermadine. But Gistlover aka Tonto Dickhead told you they married after their kid was murdered. I was just laughing in my corner reading comments saying Davido married Chioma to claim a dead child? Focus people Focus. They get married next week at the cheap Eko hotel. Imagine announcing their wedding as a local event. Ha! Ha! Hope you’re missing good celebrity news journalism. The last investigative journalist left Nigeria last week. You could have just let me do my job before I retired early before 65yo.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
FG approves N21bn for purchase of meters-NERC
Next article
Sophia Momodu accuses Davido of abandoning daughter for two years
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

EFCC arrests fake state house staff over alleged N22m employment scam

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Economic and Financial...

Davido’s father arrives Nigeria on his private jet ahead of son’s wedding

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular music star, Davido is overjoyed...

Sophia Momodu accuses Davido of abandoning daughter for two years

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Amidst their legal custody battle, Sophia...

FG approves N21bn for purchase of meters-NERC

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

EFCC arrests fake state house staff over alleged N22m employment scam

CrimeWatch 0
June 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Operatives of the Economic and Financial...

Davido’s father arrives Nigeria on his private jet ahead of son’s wedding

Entertainment 0
June 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular music star, Davido is overjoyed...

Sophia Momodu accuses Davido of abandoning daughter for two years

Lifestyle News 0
June 22, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Amidst their legal custody battle, Sophia...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

EFCC arrests fake state house staff over alleged N22m employment scam

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?