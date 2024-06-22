Menu
EFCC arrests fake state house staff over alleged N22m employment scam

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) have arrested a syndicate of fake State House Staff in Abuja for alleged criminal conspiracy, false representation and employment scam.

Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said operatives of the commission arrested the suspects separately following investigation on petitions by victims, who were promised jobs in various Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The suspects, he said, promised the victims jobs as “Director-General” at the Ministry of Communication, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC and other ministries.

The spokesman listed the suspects to include Augustine Umogboi, who claimed to be a former staff of the State House and Eleojo Idakwo, a fake staff of the Ministry of Information in the Registry Unit.

Others are Kingsley Onuh who also claimed to just conclud his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Omata Sunday and Eljayon Nigeria Limited, one of the companies which the bank account they were using to get money from their victims.

“Besides, they had different account numbers of different banks through which they were receiving the money amounting to N22,350,000 from different victims.

“Umogboi was arrested on June 16, Idakwo was arrested on April 30, 2024, while Onuh was arrested on April 3,” he said.

He said that the victims narrated their bitter experience in a series of petitions written to the EFCC, adding that, “the suspects have given useful information to the EFCC and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation” NAN.

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

