Davido’s father arrives Nigeria on his private jet ahead of son’s wedding

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular music star, Davido is overjoyed as his father touches down in Nigeria on his private jet ahead of his son’s wedding with Chioma.

Excitement is already being built up as the stated date of the wedding draws near.

Davido took to his Instagram page to reveal that his father, Mr Adeleke has also arrived to attend the event.

A video that he shared on his Instagram page captures the moment his father landed at the airport in his luxurious private jet.

He could be seen being welcomed by a team of pilots and other crew members.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Davido expressed excitement over his father’s arrival, adding that his twin is here.

“My twin has landed”, Davido captioned the clip.

In another, he wrote:

“Papa Bear is here”.

It would be worth noting that the singer is set to tie the knot with Chioma on the 25th of June, 2024.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
