Lifestyle News

“You will not have peace – Dammy Krane blasts Davido ahead of his wedding

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular singer, Dammy Krane vows Davido will never have peace as he lays heavy accusations against the musician ahead of his wedding ceremony with Chioma in Lagos.

Dammy Krane took to his page to alleged that the reason Davido is getting married to Chioma was only because she caught him cheating.

While congratulating the singer on his wedding, he informed him that there is nothing worse than murder.

He also added that the singer can have money but he can never have peace.

Dammy Krane wrote:

“THERE’S NOTHING WORSE THAN MURDER @davido YOU FIT GET MONEY BUT YOU NO FIT GET PEACE

PS: DON’T EVER GET MARRIED BECAUSE YOUR GIRL CAUGHT YOU CHEATING. YOU WAN GBE-IYA-WO ( CARRY SUFFER LOOK )

CONGRATULATIONS OWE B OWE”.(www.naija247news.com).

