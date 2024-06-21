U.S. Army Seeks Microreactor Nuclear Power Solutions for Military Bases

The U.S. Army plans to deploy a prototype microreactor nuclear power plant at a domestic installation by 2030, with potential for global deployment if successful.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This initiative, part of the Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations program, aims to enhance energy resilience and operational readiness at military bases.

The Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the U.S. Army are now inviting proposals for on-site microreactor nuclear power plants. The goal is to ensure bases have a resilient and reliable energy supply, critical for maintaining continuous operations.

“Modular advanced nuclear power is a joint and global need. DIU energy’s effort will help bolster and protect critical energy infrastructure by providing a supply of carbon-free energy for emerging, future mission and facility needs within the DOD, allowing for installation energy resilience,” said Andrew Higier, energy portfolio director at the DIU.

In March, the Senate Intelligence Committee urged Army Secretary Christine Wormuth to explore advanced nuclear power technologies, emphasizing their importance for secure, clean, and reliable power at military bases, particularly in remote and challenging environments.

Proposed microreactor solutions must address all stages of the reactor’s life cycle, including design, construction, operation, deconstruction, and site restoration. The reactors need to be locally controlled and dispatchable, capable of meeting 100% of critical loads estimated between 3 MW and 10 MW, and integrated with existing infrastructure.

The Army’s reliance on off-site electricity providers poses a risk during severe weather, cyberattacks, or other disruptions. To mitigate this, the Army is investing in various on-site energy resilience technologies, including microgrids. By 2035, the Army plans to install microgrids at each of its 130 bases worldwide.

Examples include the microgrid at U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Cavazos in Texas, designed to power critical services during outages and reduce costs during peak demand. Fort Campbell in Kentucky recently began constructing a natural gas-powered microgrid, ensuring 100% mission capability for up to two weeks in case of grid failure.

This multi-faceted approach aims to ensure that the Army’s energy needs are met securely and reliably, safeguarding mission-critical operations and enhancing overall resilience.