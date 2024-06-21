Menu
Stanbic IBTC Insurance Launches Education Endowment Plan for Children

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance has launched its highly anticipated Education Endowment Plan, an offering that empowers parents and guardians to secure the academic future of their children or wards.

Targeting young adults, the Education Endowment Plan encourages parents and guardians to adopt a long-term strategy for investing in the educational future of their children.

The Insurance Company aims to raise awareness about the importance of investing in education. By opting for the Stanbic IBTC Education Endowment Plan, parents can benefit from a comprehensive investment solution that safeguards their children’s academic journey.

During a media interactive session in Lagos, Akinjide Orimolade, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Insurance, explained that the Education Endowment Plan offers families a strong financial safety net.

This product ensures the protection of their children’s education, regardless of life’s uncertainties; providing reassurance and confidence. By making strategic investments today, parents can secure access to education for their children, enabling them to realize their full potential and pursue their aspirations.

“We are proud to launch the Education Endowment Plan campaign, an insurance product that aligns with our commitment to empowering parents in Nigeria to attain financial security for the education of their children. As a leading insurance provider, we recognize the profound impact education has on a nation and its populace, and we are dedicated to supporting parents in their quest to provide quality education for their children by insuring the future,” Akinjide stated.

He further emphasized, “The loss of a parent or guardian is profoundly devastating and can greatly affect a child’s educational journey. With this in mind, we have created a product to reassure parents and guardians. It ensures that their children and wards’ education will remain secure and uninterrupted regardless of life’s uncertainties.”

The Stanbic IBTC Education Endowment Plan offers numerous benefits. It provides financial support for dependents in case of death; guarantees the child’s or ward’s education; and gives parents and guardians peace of mind. The plan can also be used as collateral to secure a loan, where urgent needs arise. At the plan’s maturity, the targeted amount is payable, plus a bonus enhancing the benefits, making it an effective vehicle for saving.

The plan features include minimum and maximum entry ages of 18 and 65, respectively, with a maximum exit age of 70. The plan terms range from 5 to 20 years, and premium payments can be made monthly, quarterly, semi-annually, annually, or through lump sum payments.

Coverage is provided against death from any source, with a minimum benefit of N1,000,000.00. The guaranteed sum assured is specified in advance by the policyholder, and an annual reversionary bonus currently guaranteed at 2 percent of the sum assured begins to accrue at the end of each year.

Stanbic IBTC Insurance is backed by a strong and reputable history. With over two decades of service, the Stanbic IBTC Group has a proven track record of excellent service delivery.

Akinjide urged parents and guardians to take charge of their children’s future today by securing the Stanbic IBTC Education Endowment Plan. “We can empower the next generation to achieve greatness and build a brighter future for Nigeria just by the investments we make today. Your decision today can significantly impact your child’s or ward’s future; making you feel empowered and responsible for their success.”

The Education Endowment Plan is a call to action for parents and guardians to make intelligent choices for their children and wards. Obtaining this insurance plan marks a significant step forward in securing a transformative investment in their academic security, providing them with an advantage in the future. (www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

