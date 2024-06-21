South Korean Military Fires Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Breach Border

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) – South Korea’s military fired warning shots on Thursday morning after several North Korean soldiers crossed the border, according to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The North Korean soldiers retreated following the warning shots.

The incursion occurred around 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) when the North Korean soldiers breached the Military Demarcation Line within the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). This marks at least the third such incident this month, with South Korea’s military also firing warning shots on Tuesday after dozens of North Korean soldiers crossed the line.

Although deadly clashes have occasionally erupted since the Korean War ended in 1953, these recent incidents represent a rare increase in activity near the demarcation line. The latest breach follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang earlier this week, his first in 24 years.