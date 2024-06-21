South Korea and U.S. Condemn Russia-North Korea Defense Pact as Regional Threat

SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) – South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have condemned the new defense treaty between Russia and North Korea, calling it a serious threat to regional peace and stability, according to a statement from Seoul’s foreign ministry on Friday.

During a phone call on Thursday, Cho and Blinken discussed potential responses to the pact and agreed to closely monitor the situation. Blinken expressed U.S. support for South Korea’s measures against the agreement, which commits Moscow and Pyongyang to provide immediate military assistance to each other in the event of armed aggression.

Cho emphasized that any cooperation strengthening North Korea’s military capabilities would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions. Blinken noted that the United States is considering various responses to address the threats to international peace and stability posed by the Russia-North Korea alliance.

South Korean National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin stated on Thursday that Seoul would review the possibility of supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to the pact.