Nigeria gets AfDB’s $15 Million loan address Infrastructure Financing 

June 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Infrastructure Credit Guarantee Company Limited (InfraCredit) have signed a $15 million subordinated loan agreement aimed at strengthening InfraCredit’s capital base and attracting institutional investment to address Nigeria’s infrastructure financing gap.

The agreement was signed on June 14, 2024, in Lagos by Lamin Barrow, Director General of the AfDB’s Nigeria Country Department, and Chinua Azubike, CEO of InfraCredit.

The funding will enhance InfraCredit’s ability to mobilize long-term local currency financing for infrastructure projects by leveraging capital from pension funds and other institutional investors. InfraCredit, a specialized Nigerian credit guarantee company, focuses on supporting infrastructure projects, including those aligned with green and climate-friendly standards.

Lamin Barrow highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “Our support to institutions such as InfraCredit underscores the importance of innovative and scalable solutions to leverage domestic institutional capital, positioning local capital markets as a viable source of long-term funding to bridge Africa’s infrastructure deficit.”

Chinua Azubike expressed gratitude for the AfDB’s confidence in InfraCredit’s model, which has successfully facilitated private sector investment in impactful infrastructure projects. “This facility will bolster our capacity to support long-term local currency domestic credit for our rapidly growing pipeline of infrastructure projects, fostering job creation and economic growth,” Azubike noted.

Solomon Quaynor, AfDB Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure, and Industrialization, emphasized the broader implications of the partnership. “The success of InfraCredit has inspired the replication of its business model across the continent, aligning with our strategy to scale up private sector financing in Africa. Our support for establishing a similar institution in Kenya for the East Africa region is a testament to this approach,” Quaynor said.

This agreement aligns with the AfDB’s strategic objectives for Nigeria, which include stimulating local currency bond market financing across key infrastructure sectors and enhancing economic diversification and competitiveness.(www.naija247news.com).