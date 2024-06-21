Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA arrests 454 suspects in Adamawa

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has arrested a total of 454 persons and made seizure of 4,732.128 kg of illicit drugs from June 2023 to June 2024 in Adamawa State.

The state’s NDLEA Commandant, Femi Agboalu Samson made the disclosure on Friday during press conference in Yola to mark the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Samson also disclosed that the Command had secured the conviction of 148 individuals within the period under review.

He added that the conviction marked an increase from the 115 recorded between June 2022 and June 2023.

According to him, the highest sentence handed down on the convict were 10 to 15 years imprisonment with least being six months.

In terms of assets forfeiture, he explained that the Command obtained final forfeiture of four vehicles, interim forfeiture of additional three vehicles and a house consisting of three rooms located in Ngurore Yola South local government area of the state.

He added, “Monetary forfeiture has also been increased, with the sum of N851, 153 forfeited to the Federal Government compared to N729, 480 in the previous years.

The Commandant further disclosed that the Command would organise advocacy road walk against drug abuse and hold a thanksgiving service as activities lined up to mark the day.

He listed the named the seized illicit drugs to include canabbis sativa, methamphetamine, cocaine, tramadol, Exol-5 diazepam tablets and codeine syrup, among others.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest 4 Others in Delta
Next article
WHO issues warning on counterfeit diabetes drugs worldwide
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

WHO issues warning on counterfeit diabetes drugs worldwide

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest 4 Others in Delta

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Delta has...

LASTMA Impounds 40 Vehicles Over Illegal Garage, Road Obstruction

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority...

Adamawa Police Arrest Man For Killing Two Brothers

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa State Police Command, has arrested...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

WHO issues warning on counterfeit diabetes drugs worldwide

Health news 0
June 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Arrest 4 Others in Delta

Security News 0
June 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Police Command in Delta has...

LASTMA Impounds 40 Vehicles Over Illegal Garage, Road Obstruction

Nigeria 0
June 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

WHO issues warning on counterfeit diabetes drugs worldwide

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?