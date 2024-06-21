NDLEA arrests 454 suspects in Adamawa

June 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA has arrested a total of 454 persons and made seizure of 4,732.128 kg of illicit drugs from June 2023 to June 2024 in Adamawa State.

The state’s NDLEA Commandant, Femi Agboalu Samson made the disclosure on Friday during press conference in Yola to mark the 2024 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Samson also disclosed that the Command had secured the conviction of 148 individuals within the period under review.

He added that the conviction marked an increase from the 115 recorded between June 2022 and June 2023.

According to him, the highest sentence handed down on the convict were 10 to 15 years imprisonment with least being six months.

In terms of assets forfeiture, he explained that the Command obtained final forfeiture of four vehicles, interim forfeiture of additional three vehicles and a house consisting of three rooms located in Ngurore Yola South local government area of the state.

He added, “Monetary forfeiture has also been increased, with the sum of N851, 153 forfeited to the Federal Government compared to N729, 480 in the previous years.

The Commandant further disclosed that the Command would organise advocacy road walk against drug abuse and hold a thanksgiving service as activities lined up to mark the day.

He listed the named the seized illicit drugs to include canabbis sativa, methamphetamine, cocaine, tramadol, Exol-5 diazepam tablets and codeine syrup, among others.(www.naija247news.com).