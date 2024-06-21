Menu
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Depreciates Further to N1,485.36/$1 at Official Market

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Naira continued its fall against the United States Dollar on Thursday after it lost N2.34 or 0.16 per cent in the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX), trading at N1,485.36/$1, in contrast to Wednesday’s exchange rate of N1,486.02/$1.

The domestic currency came under pressure yesterday despite a rise in the value of FX transactions by 16.9 per cent or $25.47 million to $176.20 million from the $150.73 million recorded in the preceding trading day, according to data harvested from the FMDQ Securities Exchange.

At the black market segment, Nigerian currency suffered a N5 loss against the US Dollar on Thursday to settle at N1,490/$1 compared with Wednesday’s exchange rate of N1,485/$1.

Also, the local currency weakened against the British Pound Sterling in the spot market during the session by N13.57 to sell for N1,884.09/£1 compared with midweek’s closing price of N1,870.52/£1 and depreciated by N15.05 against the Euro to quote at N1,591.24/€1 versus the previous day’s N1,576.19/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
