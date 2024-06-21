Stock market closes flat amidst price surge in 35 equities

June 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Thursday closed flat as the All Share Index closed at 99,842.94 points from the previous close of 99,840.95 points, hence there was no significant change.

The Market Capitalisation close at N56.480 trillion same as the previous close of N56.379 trillion.

An aggregate of 1.3 billion units of shares were traded in 8,364 deals, valued at N25 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 35 equities appreciated in their share prices against 17 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Champion Breweries and VERITALS KAPITAL led other gainers with 9.88% growth each to close at N3.56 and N0.89 respectively.

Royal Exchange and RTBRISCOE among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.84% and 9.84% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Transcorp Hotel led other price decliners as it sheds 10.00% of its share price to close at N90.00 from the previous close of N100.00.

Regency Alliance and LASACO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.51% and 6.05% respectively.

Volume Drivers

FBNH traded about 871 million units of its shares in 332 deals, valued at N19 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 162 million units of its shares in 539 deals valued at N1.7 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 34 million units of its shares in 478 deals, valued at N399.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).