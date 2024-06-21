LASTMA Impounds 40 Vehicles Over Illegal Garage, Road Obstruction

June 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 40 vehicles, including 25 commercial and 15 private ones, for operating illegal garages and causing road obstructions in the Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of Lagos.

The operation, led by LASTMA Head of Enforcement Mr. Kayode Odunuga and directed by Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, aims to improve the efficiency of the city’s transportation network.

This announcement is contained in a statement issued by Adebayo Taofiq, LASTMA’s Director of Public Affairs, on Friday.

“In a decisive move to restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded another 25 commercial and 15 private vehicles operating illegal garages and causing serious road obstructions around Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of Lagos,” the statement read in part.

The statement disclosed that the impoundment exercise targeting illegal garages in Lagos began in recent weeks as part of a broader initiative by the state government to ensure a safe and orderly environment for all road users.

The targeted areas, Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota, are known hotspots for traffic congestion due to unauthorized parking and makeshift garages. These activities obstruct vehicle movement and pose safety risks to pedestrians. LASTMA’s intervention aims to clear these bottlenecks and improve the traffic situation in these areas.(www.naija247news.com).