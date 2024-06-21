Kanayo calls out teen actress Angel Unigwe and her mother over contract breach

June 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran movie actor, Kanayo O Kanayo calls out teen actress Angel Unigwe and her mother for allegedly breaching a contract.

The movie star revealed that Angel Unigwe’s mother is in the habit of breaching agreements with movie producers after receiving payment, and he hadn’t experienced this until it happened to him recently.

He revealed that he had had an agreement with Angel’s mother for the teen actress to be part of a movie shoot till 12 am.

However, at about 9 pm, Angel’s mother came to the set and took her daughter away, breaching their contract.

Kanayo noted that this isn’t the first time she is doing something like this.

He called on all producers to desist from working with Angel Unigwe from today, 21st of June, 2024.

The actor warned that any set that goes against this to shoot a movie with the young actress, he would come and ensure that filming doesn’t hold.

He stressed that there was no issue that had occurred between him and the actress, but the mother had been the problem, threatening many producers.(www.naija247news.com).