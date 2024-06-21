Menu
Adamawa Police Arrest Man For Killing Two Brothers

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Adamawa State Police Command, has arrested a 31 year old vigilante identified as Mali Emmanuel Bori for killing two brothers over farm land.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the state Police command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, said the incident occurred in Bori village, Koma District of Jada Local government Area.

The statement reads in part:

“The Adamawa State Police Command has on the 13/06/2024 apprehended Mali Emmanuel Bori, 31, a Vigilante man for firing and killing of Emmanuel Hamma Shehu and Almond Hamma Shehu all residents of Bori village, Koma District of Jada Local government Area.

The suspect had a dispute with the Victims over a farm located at Bori, in Jada LGA, which resulted into a fight. During the altercation, he used his Dane gun and shot the victims leading to their unfortunate dead,” the statement said.

Nguroje added that investigation is still ongoing into the matter.(www.naija247news.com).

Kanayo calls out teen actress Angel Unigwe and her mother over contract breach
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
