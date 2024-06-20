Menu
Lifestyle News

”why it is good to have a wife around you” – Ned Nwoko hails Regina Daniels

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Senator Ned Nwoko showers words of adoration on his sixth wife and Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels while emphasizing why it is good to have a woman.

The polygamist Senator during his speech at a cultural gathering revealed his struggle with malaria that almost made him call off the meeting.

However, he stated that his wife, Regina motivated him to be present and not disappoint guests and others who had looked up to the gathering.

Ne Nwoko concluded the speech by giving credit to his wife for being his support system, triggering a round of applause from the crowd.

“I have not been feeling too well; this is why it is good to have a wife around you. This morning, I had malaria, and I didn’t feel good. I said to Regina that I need to postpone this interaction but she said no; you will do it and you will be fine,” he stated.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

