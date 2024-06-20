Menu
Geopolitics

US Redirects All Patriot and NASAMS Deliveries to Ukraine Amidst Russian Threats

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The White House announced on Thursday its decision to prioritize deliveries of Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, aiming to bolster Kiev’s defenses against ongoing Russian attacks. John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Adviser, emphasized Ukraine’s urgent need for enhanced air defense capabilities, particularly as Russia targets critical infrastructure ahead of the approaching fall and winter seasons.

Currently, Ukraine possesses four Patriot systems supplied by the US and Germany. The Netherlands recently initiated a joint effort to provide an additional air defense battery to Ukraine, urging other nations to contribute essential components. However, countries like Spain, Greece, Romania, and Poland, despite having Patriot systems, have thus far declined to donate them to Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to Western allies for at least seven more Patriot units amidst escalated Russian bombardments of Ukrainian cities in recent months. The Financial Times reported that Ukraine’s demand for interceptor missiles will be prioritized until sufficient defenses are in place to counter Russia’s aerial assaults.

Initially, reports suggested a complete halt to all pending orders for Patriot launchers and ammunition. However, subsequent updates clarified that only missile shipments would be affected. Notably, Poland, Romania, and Germany have existing orders for Patriot systems from American manufacturers, alongside a joint contract for 1,000 missiles by several NATO member states since January.

Switzerland also experienced delays in Patriot interceptor missile deliveries, with the US invoking ‘force majeure’ due to the Ukraine conflict, allowing contractual adjustments. The Swiss military confirmed the delay following reports in Switzerland’s Blick newspaper.

During a joint press conference at the G7 summit in Italy, President Biden affirmed that all US air defense system allocations would prioritize Ukraine until its defense requirements are adequately addressed.

