Ukraine Open to Inviting Russian Representative to Second Peace Summit

Andrii Yermak, Chief of the Ukrainian President’s Office, confirmed Ukraine’s readiness to invite a Russian representative to the upcoming second Peace Summit. This summit aims to present a “joint plan” agreed upon by multiple nations, as reported by European Pravda citing Yermak during a national newscast on June 15.

Yermak emphasized that Ukraine’s position on Russia’s involvement in the Peace Summit has been consistently clear. He stated, “We will have a joint plan – we will think about how to invite Russian representatives to the second summit and, together with the countries that support us, we will present this agreed-upon joint plan, backed by a majority of respected and responsible countries worldwide.”

Regarding differing opinions among summit attendees about Russia’s participation, Yermak noted that Ukraine has previously articulated reasons at adviser-level meetings for not inviting Moscow to the first summit.

Commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent ultimatum ahead of the Global Peace Summit, Yermak remarked, “I think the hysteria coming from the Kremlin confirms that we are on the right track.”

Background:

• Russia has declined participation in the current conference in Switzerland, criticizing it as biased and labeling the host country openly hostile.
• Putin’s conditions for peace talks include Ukrainian forces withdrawing from certain territories and Kyiv renouncing plans to join NATO.
• German Chancellor Olaf Scholz advocates for including Russian representatives in future peace summits aimed at resolving Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

