Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), Lagos State Chapter, has called on the Federal Government to implement more farmer-friendly policies to promote sustainable agricultural practices. This appeal was made by Mr. Olugbenga Aina, the Lagos State Chapter Chairman of NIFST, during the 10th Regional Food Science and Technology Summit/NIFST Day celebration on Thursday in Lagos.

The event, themed “Attaining Sufficient, Safe and Healthy Food for Nigerians Through Food Science and Technology,” highlighted the crucial role farmers play in feeding the population. Aina emphasized the necessity of providing farmers with adequate resources and support to ensure national food security. He noted that supporting farmers could stabilize rural economies, create jobs, and contribute to overall economic growth.

Aina also pointed out the importance of addressing insecurity, which is preventing farmers from working. He stressed the need for food security, particularly in the face of inflation, insecurity, and hunger. The summit aimed to discuss food safety and security, which are vital for national development.

On the issue of cholera, Aina underscored the importance of promoting good hygiene practices to prevent the disease’s spread. He advised against consuming food bought from roadside vendors without knowing its preparation conditions, as contaminated food and water are major cholera causes. He also highlighted the significance of handwashing before meals.

In terms of empowerment, Aina mentioned that NIFST, through partnerships with businesses, industries, and government agencies, has provided job opportunities for over 100 youths in the past year.

National President of NIFST, Prof. Abu Oneh, emphasized the role of academic institutions and research organizations in leading scientific research and innovation to tackle food security challenges. He also noted the importance of private sector involvement in bringing innovations to market and ensuring their widespread adoption.

Mrs. Taiwo Ubany, the Local Organizing Chairperson, stressed the necessity for Nigeria to achieve​⬤