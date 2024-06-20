Menu
Search
Subscribe
Farming & Livestocks

Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST), Lagos State Chapter, has called on the Federal Government to implement more farmer-friendly policies to promote sustainable agricultural practices. This appeal was made by Mr. Olugbenga Aina, the Lagos State Chapter Chairman of NIFST, during the 10th Regional Food Science and Technology Summit/NIFST Day celebration on Thursday in Lagos.

The event, themed “Attaining Sufficient, Safe and Healthy Food for Nigerians Through Food Science and Technology,” highlighted the crucial role farmers play in feeding the population. Aina emphasized the necessity of providing farmers with adequate resources and support to ensure national food security. He noted that supporting farmers could stabilize rural economies, create jobs, and contribute to overall economic growth.

Aina also pointed out the importance of addressing insecurity, which is preventing farmers from working. He stressed the need for food security, particularly in the face of inflation, insecurity, and hunger. The summit aimed to discuss food safety and security, which are vital for national development.

On the issue of cholera, Aina underscored the importance of promoting good hygiene practices to prevent the disease’s spread. He advised against consuming food bought from roadside vendors without knowing its preparation conditions, as contaminated food and water are major cholera causes. He also highlighted the significance of handwashing before meals.

In terms of empowerment, Aina mentioned that NIFST, through partnerships with businesses, industries, and government agencies, has provided job opportunities for over 100 youths in the past year.

National President of NIFST, Prof. Abu Oneh, emphasized the role of academic institutions and research organizations in leading scientific research and innovation to tackle food security challenges. He also noted the importance of private sector involvement in bringing innovations to market and ensuring their widespread adoption.

Mrs. Taiwo Ubany, the Local Organizing Chairperson, stressed the necessity for Nigeria to achieve​⬤

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cassava Flakes and Rice Prices Surge Over 50% in Enugu State
Next article
Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Cassava Flakes and Rice Prices Surge Over 50% in Enugu State

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Enugu, Nigeria – The cost of staple foods such...

Nigeria Seeks Media Partnership to Combat Insecurity

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
KANO, - The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

Big Tech 0
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

News Analysis 0
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Cassava Flakes and Rice Prices Surge Over 50% in Enugu State

Food Inflation 0
Enugu, Nigeria – The cost of staple foods such...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?