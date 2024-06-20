Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Sterling Bank opens vault to N5bn SMEDAN Fund with Databanc

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Sterling Bank Plc and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), have launched a platform called Databanc, to serve as a single source of data on businesses in Nigeria.

The platform is aimed at guiding personalized interventions and support from decision makers who serve the micro, small and medium enterprises, MSME, ecosystem.

Executive Director, Commercial and Institutional Banking, at Sterling Bank, Tunde Adeola, speaking at the launch of the platform,  said the platform was a materialization of Sterling Bank’s commitment towards growing the real sector of the nation’s economy.

He said : “We are delighted to bolster the backbone of our economy with SMEDAN. This initial fund of N5 billion marks just the beginning of what has been and will continue to be a mainstay of our approach to funding businesses to grow at scale, and become the preferred financial partner for businesses, no matter their scale.”

According to him, over 20,000 SMEs have enrolled on the Databanc platform, with over 80 beneficiaries of the single-digit loan program and further disbursements ongoing. He encouraged all MSMEs in the country to enrol on the platform.

Mr. Charles Odii, SMEDAN’s Director-General, represented by the Director of Agribusiness Development and Access to Finance, Levi Anyikwa, highlighted the programme’s alignment with SMEDAN’s mission to democratize credit access for nano and micro-enterprises. Anyikwa affirmed that “access to finance remains a significant hurdle for SMEs, and we are committed to removing that barrier.”

Anyikwa emphasized the November 2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SMEDAN and Sterling Bank as a pivotal step towards digitalizing and streamlining loan processes.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
First Bank Appoints Olusegun Alebiosu as Managing Director, Ini Ebong as DMD
Next article
Kerosene Price Stood at N1,450.35 in May
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

India Defies China’s Bid to Restore Direct Flights

The Editor, Naija247news The Editor, Naija247news -
India remains steadfast in its refusal to resume direct...

African Industries and Bharti Bid $50-100 Million for Indian-Owned Aarti Steel’s Exit from Nigeria

Peter Okafor Peter Okafor -
African Industries and Bharti are bidding between $50 million...

Naira Depreciates to N1,483/$1 at NAFEM Window

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira weakened marginally by 0.02...

Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at N7,418.45 in May — NBS

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The average price of 5kg cooking...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

India Defies China’s Bid to Restore Direct Flights

Geopolitics 0
India remains steadfast in its refusal to resume direct...

African Industries and Bharti Bid $50-100 Million for Indian-Owned Aarti Steel’s Exit from Nigeria

Financials 0
African Industries and Bharti are bidding between $50 million...

Naira Depreciates to N1,483/$1 at NAFEM Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
June 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira weakened marginally by 0.02...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

India Defies China’s Bid to Restore Direct Flights

The Editor, Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?