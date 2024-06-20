Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Singer Davido Drags Sophia Momodu to Court, demands custody of daughter

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has dragged Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child, Imade, to court.

In an originating motion filed by his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, dated April 17, 2024, Davido prayed the court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke to the applicant.”

In the alternative, the singer prayed to the court for “an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.”

The suit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, has as applicant Mr David Adedeji Adeleke, while Ms Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.

In the originating motion, Davido said that though he had a relationship with Momodu that led to the birth of their child on May 14, 2015, the relationship had ended some years ago “while we resolved to take care of our child as biological father and mother.”

Davido said, “That it is on record that I have been responsible for the payment of all the school fees of my daughter to provide her with the best education possible and to meet all her educational needs without a hitch.

“That I have also been providing money for the rent of the apartment where the respondent resides with our daughter.”

The singer said that as a result of the love he had for Imade, he purchased and offered the mother a N200m worth apartment in a condominium gated community with a swimming pool and 24-hour power and water supply at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. He claimed the offer was turned down.

He said, “The respondent rejected the offer to stay and live at the above-described secured Oniru apartment, which had been purchased already, but demanded that I continue to pay N5,000,000 annually for a rented facility as my own contribution towards my daughter’s accommodation.”

Davido said to ensure that Imade was well-catered for, “I bought a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle for the use of the child and the respondent to meet the transport needs, including transportation of the child to and from school, etc.”

He claimed that sometime last year, he received a call from his daughter’s school that Imade had been absent for two weeks, and upon his inquiry from Momodu, “She began to make excuses and complained that the Range Rover SUV was not in a good condition, however, she refused to inform me about that.”

He added, “That sequel to the information about the said condition of the vehicle, I provided another vehicle, Highlander SUV, and in addition, the sum of N5.8m as requested by her for the repair of the Range Rover SUV, making it two vehicles in the custody and use of the respondent and our daughter.”

Davido said: “I also made commitments to pay for living expenses, the fees of the nanny to our child, provide medical and health care, insurance, periodic international travel expenses and tickets.”

He added: “That notwithstanding my efforts in the overall interest of my daughter, the respondent has continued to make outlandish and Utopian demands to frustrate me.”

Listing the other demands allegedly made by Momodu, he said, “The respondent, among others, is demanding that I should pay the nanny she hired the sum of $800 per month, and that the total sum of $19,600 per annum be paid as a lump sum.”

Davido claimed that despite his contribution towards ensuring a better life for their daughter, “the respondent has continued to show me unwarranted cruelty, inflicting so much pain on me. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Scammers can crack almost half of the passwords analysed in less than a minute
Next article
Isreal DMW Tags Davido and Chioma’s wedding as “Gathering of Billionaires”
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices The Nigerian...

Cassava Flakes and Rice Prices Surge Over 50% in Enugu State

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Enugu, Nigeria – The cost of staple foods such...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

Big Tech 0
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

News Analysis 0
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

Farming & Livestocks 0
NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices The Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?