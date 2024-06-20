Menu
Search
Subscribe
CyberSecurity

Scammers can crack almost half of the passwords analysed in less than a minute

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Kaspersky telemetry indicates more than 32 million attempts to attack users with password stealers in 2023
Access Multimedia Content

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 20, 2024/ — In June 2024, Kaspersky experts conducted a large-scale study on the resistance of 193 million (M) English passwords, compromised by infostealers and available on the darknet, to brute force and smart guessing attacks. According to the research results (http://apo-opa.co/4cbmMOk), 45% of all analysed passwords (87M) could be guessed by scammers within a minute. Only 23% (44M) of combinations turned out to be resistant enough – cracking them would take more than a year. Furthermore, Kaspersky experts have revealed which character combinations were most commonly used in passwords.

Kaspersky telemetry indicates more than 32 million attempts to attack users with password stealers in 2023. These numbers show the importance of digital hygiene and timely password policies.

The results of the Kaspersky study demonstrate that the majority of the reviewed passwords were not strong enough and could be easily compromised by using smart guessing algorithms. Here is the breakdown of how fast it can happen:

45% (87M) in less than 1 minute.
14% (27M) – from 1 min to 1 hour.
8% (15M) – from 1 hour to 1 day.
6% (12M) – from 1 day to 1 month.
4% (8M) – from 1 month to 1 year.

Experts identified only 23% (44M) of passwords as resistant – compromising them would take more than 1 year.

Furthermore, the majority of the examined passwords (57%) contain a word from the dictionary, which significantly reduces the passwords’ strength. Among the most popular vocabulary sequences, several groups can be distinguished:

Names: “ahmed”, “nguyen”, “kumar”, “kevin”, “daniel”.
Popular words: “forever”, “love”, “google”, “hacker”, “gamer”.
Standard passwords: “password”, “qwerty12345”, “admin”, “12345”, “team”.

The analysis showed that only 19% of all passwords contain signs of a strong combination – a non-dictionary word, lowercase and uppercase letters, as well as numbers and symbols. At the same time, the study revealed that 39% of such passwords could also be guessed using smart algorithms in less than an hour.

The interesting thing is that attackers do not require deep knowledge or expensive equipment to crack passwords. For example, a powerful laptop processor will be able to find the correct combination for a password of 8 lowercase letters or digits using brute force in just 7 minutes. Modern video cards will cope with the same task in 17 seconds. In addition, smart algorithms for guessing passwords consider character replacements (“e” with “3”, “1” with “!” or “a” with “@”) and popular sequences (“qwerty”, “12345”, “asdfg”).

“Unconsciously, human beings create ‘human’ passwords – containing the words from dictionary in their native languages, featuring names and numbers. Even seemingly strong combinations are rarely completely random, so they can be guessed by algorithms. Given that, the most dependable solution is to generate a completely random password using modern and reliable password managers. Such apps as Kaspersky Password Manager can securely store large volumes of data, providing comprehensive and robust protection for user information,” commented Yuliya Novikova, Head of Digital Footprint Intelligence at Kaspersky.

In order to strengthen passwords, users can follow these simple tips:

Use a different password for each service. That way, even if one of your accounts is stolen, the rest won’t go with it.
Passphrases might be more secure when unexpected words are used. Even if you are resort to common words, you can arrange them in an unusual order and make sure they are unrelated.
It’s better not to use passwords that can be easily guessed from your personal information, such as birthdays, names of family members, pets, or your own name. These are often the first guesses an attacker will try.
It’s nearly impossible to memorise long and unique passwords for all the services you use, but with a special solution, such as Kaspersky password manager (http://apo-opa.co/3XuZDlm), you can memorise just one master password.
Enable two-factor authentication (2FA). While not directly related to password strength, enabling 2FA adds an extra layer of security. Even if someone discovers your password, they would still need a second form of verification to access your account. Modern password managers (http://apo-opa.co/3XuZDlm) store 2FA keys and secure them with the latest encryption algorithms.
Using a reliable security solution such as Kaspersky Premium (http://apo-opa.co/4cbAC3o) will enhance your protection. It monitors the Internet and Dark Web and warns if your passwords need to be changed.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NGO Commend NDLEA’s Commitment to Rehabilitate Illicit Drug Users
Next article
Singer Davido Drags Sophia Momodu to Court, demands custody of daughter
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices The Nigerian...

Cassava Flakes and Rice Prices Surge Over 50% in Enugu State

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Enugu, Nigeria – The cost of staple foods such...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

Big Tech 0
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

News Analysis 0
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

Farming & Livestocks 0
NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices The Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?