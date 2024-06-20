Menu
Sanwo-Olu: We’ll arrest those behind kidnapping of Lebanese nationals

By: Bisi Adele, The Naija247news

Date:

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, vowed on Wednesday to apprehend the perpetrators behind the recent kidnapping of three Lebanese nationals, including the Managing Director of Fouani Nigeria Limited, Muhammed Fouani. He emphasized that his administration will not tolerate individuals with malicious intentions in the state.

Sanwo-Olu reassured Lagos residents, particularly business owners and religious tourists, of the state’s commitment to maintaining security and peace. He asserted this commitment during a courtesy visit by the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Revd. Israel Akanji, at the Lagos House in Alausa.

Confirming the kidnapping and subsequent release of the Lebanese nationals, Sanwo-Olu clarified that the incident occurred on the water en route to Ikorodu, not around Five Cowry in Falomo as previously reported.

“The security of life and property is paramount, and we do not leave anything to chance on that. The very recent incident that happened in Lagos was about the kidnapping of three members of our Lebanese community. We are happy that they have been released, and this morning (Wednesday), I met with them, and we have useful information to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are not going to be spared,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He added, “We know we have an idea of how far they have gone, and we will do everything to ensure that we do not give them a space in our city and state. I want to assure all our citizens and businesses, both national and international, that Lagos will continue to remain safe and peaceful. People thought the incident happened around the Five Cowry, Falomo. No, it actually happened on the big water on the way to Ikorodu. So they were not even around Falomo.”

Sanwo-Olu affirmed that security operatives are thoroughly investigating the incident, sending a strong message that Lagos will not harbor individuals with nefarious intentions. He reiterated his commitment to making Lagos a peaceful, attractive, and conducive environment for businesses and residents alike.

In response to a request from the Nigerian Baptist Convention to host the annual Baptist World Alliance in Nigeria for the first time in over a century, Sanwo-Olu promised to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all foreign religious tourists visiting Lagos next month. He acknowledged the importance of religious organizations as stakeholders in governance.

“Nigeria and Lagos are ready to host the world. We believe it is a thing of joy and celebration to be acknowledged and identified with not only the African body but the global body of the Baptist Convention,” Sanwo-Olu said. “We want to assure all the international visitors that will be coming that Lagos State Government will support you. We will ensure that we provide additional security in and around the hotel environment so that everybody will feel safe and will also taste the hospitality of Lagos.”

Revd. Akanji commended the Sanwo-Olu administration’s achievements, particularly in providing food and transportation palliatives during the country’s economic challenges. He also requested the support of the Lagos State Government in hosting the annual Baptist World Alliance, which is headquartered in the United States.

“We want to appreciate a lot of reforms going on in Lagos State. We want to thank you for the transportation. Rail transportation has brought a lot of conveniences to our people. We want to thank you for your consideration concerning the staggering number of days of work for staff.

That has brought relief to so many of our people. We want to thank you for your proactiveness all the time when it has to do with health care. We also thank you for the security in Lagos State,” Revd. Akanji stated.

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
Bisi Adele, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/

× How can I help you?