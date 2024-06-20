Putin Threatens to Supply Long-Range Weapons to DPRK in Response to Western Arms to Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin asserted Russia’s right to arm other nations, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), with long-range precision weapons in response to Western countries supplying arms to Ukraine, during a press briefing in Hanoi on Thursday.

Putin, who was in Vietnam for strategic discussions with its leadership, addressed reporters regarding Moscow’s potential responses to Western actions. He emphasized that if the West claims impunity in arming Ukraine, Russia reserves the same prerogative to supply weapons to other countries.

“We do not rule out supplying weapons to other countries, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Let the West consider where these weapons might end up,” Putin stated, alluding to potential consequences of escalating arms transfers.

Putin criticized Western assertions that supplying weapons to Ukraine does not make them parties to the conflict, arguing that this rationale permits Russia to act similarly. He also mentioned potential revisions to Russia’s doctrine on atomic weapons amid Western developments in low-yield nuclear technology.

“We do not seek a first strike, as our retaliatory capability ensures the destruction of any aggressor,” Putin responded to concerns about nuclear strategy.

Regarding peace negotiations with Ukraine, Putin reiterated Russia’s willingness to engage in dialogue, blaming Kiev and its Western allies for obstructing previous peace efforts. He warned that Russian terms for peace could change based on evolving circumstances on the ground.

Putin’s visit to Hanoi followed a trip to Pyongyang, where he signed a strategic partnership treaty with DPRK leader Kim Jong-un. In Vietnam, discussions centered on bolstering bilateral relations, including trade and nuclear energy cooperation between Russia and Vietnam.