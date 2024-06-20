Potential Opponents Line Up as Anthony Joshua Prepares for Wembley Spectacle

Anthony Joshua Nears Next Fight Announcement, Eyes Wembley Stadium Spectacle

Anthony Joshua has disclosed that negotiations for his next fight are nearing completion, signaling his ambition to reclaim the heavyweight championship for a third time. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist took to social media to express his optimism, stating, “Nearly finished my negotiations for my next fight! Feeling motivated.”

Joshua is slated to headline a major event at Wembley Stadium in September, marking the kickoff of the Riyadh 2025 season and underlining Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in top-tier boxing. Despite his heavyweight rival Tyson Fury’s upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in December, Joshua remains focused on his path to face the “Gypsy King.”

While awaiting a showdown with Fury, Joshua, 34, has several potential opponents lined up for his September bout in London, aimed at re-establishing his dominance in the division. Here’s a look at three contenders who could share the ring with him:

Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois, a fellow Brit and one of the frontrunners, has surged into contention by defeating Filip Hrgovic, a previously undefeated fighter. At just 26 years old, Dubois is entering his prime and seeks to challenge Joshua for a world title at Wembley Stadium, potentially making it an all-British affair.

Zhilei Zhang

Zhilei Zhang, known for his knockout power, emerged victorious against Deontay Wilder and poses a formidable challenge with his experience as an elite amateur. Despite his age (41), Zhang’s recent performances indicate he could trouble Joshua early on before endurance becomes a factor.

Joseph Parker

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, having significantly improved since his loss to Joshua six years ago, seeks redemption. Parker’s recent victories over Wilder and Zhang have bolstered his confidence, making him a compelling candidate for a rematch with Joshua at Wembley.

As negotiations progress, boxing fans eagerly await Anthony Joshua’s announcement of his next opponent, promising another epic showdown at Wembley Stadium, a venue where Joshua has previously etched his name in boxing history.