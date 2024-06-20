Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Police partner NFIU to curb money laundering, terrorism financing

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, on Thursday said the Police had partnered with the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to curb money laundering and terrorism financing in the country.

Egbetokun said this in Abuja at a meeting with Strategic Police Managers, consisting of officers from the rank of Commissioners of Police and above.

He said the Nigeria police force had a crucial role to play in combating money laundering and terrorism financing in the country.

“To strengthen our capabilities and demonstrate our commitment to combating financial crimes, we have established dedicated Anti-Money Laundering (AML) section at the Force Criminal Investigation Department,” he said.

He said that establishment of the section would be replicated at all Zonal and State Commands nationwide.

Egbetokun said the unit would enhance the capacity of the force to tackle the menace as well as investigate and prosecute financial crimes and terrorism financing.

“By working together, we will improve our investigations, prosecutions, and ultimately, convict perpetrators.

“I urge you all to embrace this initiative at your various duty posts, by assisting the take-off of the section,” he said.

Egbetokun said the country had over the past 12 months, faced significant challenges of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and armed robbery.

He said the force had remained resilient and steadfast in its mandate despite the threats.

The I-G commended the senior officers for their dedication and hard work through exemplary performance across various duty stations.

“Our efforts to grow capacity, improve services and strengthen relationships with sister services and the public have yielded positive results in our fight against crime nationwide.

“This milestone provides us an opportunity to reflect on our achievements, acknowledge the challenges and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring safety and security of Nigerians.

“Today, we will evaluate our internal security operations and activities over the past year, highlighting significant achievements and addressing the major challenges faced.

“We will also deliberate on security plans to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in achieving smooth gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo State later this year,” he said. (NAN)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Femi Otedola Increases Stake in FBN Holdings with N12.01 Billion Share Purchase
Next article
”why it is good to have a wife around you” – Ned Nwoko hails Regina Daniels
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247newshttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

”why it is good to have a wife around you” – Ned Nwoko hails Regina Daniels

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news -
June 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Senator Ned Nwoko showers words of...

Femi Otedola Increases Stake in FBN Holdings with N12.01 Billion Share Purchase

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news -
Femi Otedola has expanded his investment in FBN Holdings...

Nnamdi Kanu Demands Retraction and Apology for False Report on Soldiers’ Killing

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
We represent the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), hereafter...

Putin Threatens to Supply Long-Range Weapons to DPRK in Response to Western Arms to Ukraine

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Putin Threatens to Supply Long-Range Weapons to DPRK in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

”why it is good to have a wife around you” – Ned Nwoko hails Regina Daniels

Lifestyle News 0
June 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Senator Ned Nwoko showers words of...

Femi Otedola Increases Stake in FBN Holdings with N12.01 Billion Share Purchase

Banks & Finance 0
Femi Otedola has expanded his investment in FBN Holdings...

Nnamdi Kanu Demands Retraction and Apology for False Report on Soldiers’ Killing

South East 0
We represent the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), hereafter...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

”why it is good to have a wife around you” –...

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?