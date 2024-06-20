Nnamdi Kanu Demands Retraction and Apology for False Report on Soldiers’ Killing

We represent the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), hereafter referred to as “our Client,” and write on their behalf regarding a defamatory publication by The Guardian Nigeria.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On June 19, 2024, The Guardian Nigeria, via its website guardian.ng, published an article titled “Kanu condemns killing of soldiers by IPOB,” written by James Agberebi. This article falsely claimed that IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu condemned the killing of six soldiers by IPOB and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area.

These statements are entirely false and defamatory. Both The Guardian Nigeria and the author were aware of the falsehoods yet published them maliciously to ridicule and denigrate our Client.

We demand the following actions on behalf of our Client:

1. Immediately remove the false publication from your website, guardian.ng, and issue a full retraction within 12 hours of receiving this letter.

2. Publish an explicit and unreserved apology to our Client on the same website.

If these demands are not met within 12 hours of receiving this letter, which will be served through your verified Facebook and X accounts, we will take all necessary legal actions against you without further notice.

Let wise counsel prevail.

Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC)

IPOB’s Lead Counsel

June 20, 2024.