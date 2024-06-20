Nigeria’s Economy Suffers as Aiteo Shuts Down 150,000 bpd Field Due to Oil Leak

Nigeria’s oil production faces disruption following the shutdown of the Nembe Creek oil field, responsible for approximately 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil output. The shutdown was prompted by a leak detected on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), a crucial pipeline linking the field to the Bonny Oil Export Terminal.

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, the operator of the pipeline, confirmed the incident, which occurred during routine operations in the Nembe area of Bayelsa state, within Nigeria’s Delta region—a region historically impacted by extensive oil spills.

Victor Okronkwo, managing director of Aiteo, emphasized the activation of their Oil Spill and Emergency Response Team and the immediate cessation of production from OML 29 to manage the spill according to regulatory standards. The cause of the leak remains under investigation, with Aiteo focusing on containment measures and collaboration with stakeholders to minimize environmental impact and expedite production restoration efforts.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) have been informed of the incident, underscoring regulatory oversight in managing such disruptions in Nigeria’s vital oil sector.