Nigeria’s Cholera Outbreak Death Toll Rises to 21, with 401 Cases Reported

Lagos Cholera Outbreak: Death Toll Rises to 21, with 401 Cases Reported

LAGOS, June 20 – The cholera outbreak in Lagos has claimed 21 lives, with 401 suspected cases reported across the state, according to Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health. The highest number of cases has been recorded in Lagos Island, Kosofe, and Eti Osa.

Rising Death Toll:

In an update following a meeting with the Lagos State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC), Dr. Ogunyemi confirmed that the death toll has risen to 21, an increase from the previously reported 15 fatalities.

Impact of Festivities:

Dr. Ogunyemi noted that the rise in cases was anticipated following the Ileya festivities, which saw large gatherings. However, she indicated that suspected cases are now subsiding in affected local government areas due to state interventions and surveillance efforts.

Government Response:

The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Health and other agencies, is maintaining rigorous surveillance and monitoring of the situation. Ongoing efforts include collecting samples of water sources, food, and beverages to identify the source of contamination. Surveillance activities in communities, particularly in affected areas, have been intensified.

Educational Precautions:

The government is also collaborating with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and the Ministry of Tertiary Education to ensure schools take necessary precautions to protect children as they return to classes.

Public Health Advisory:

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, practice good hand hygiene, and participate in community sanitation activities to prevent the spread of cholera. Citizens experiencing symptoms such as watery diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, general malaise, and fever are advised to seek immediate medical attention. Cholera treatment is provided free of charge at all public health facilities.

Governor’s Commitment:

Dr. Ogunyemi reaffirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare to Lagos residents. She also expressed gratitude to local, national, and international partners, including UNICEF, WHO, NCDC, NIMR, and the Red Cross, for their support in combating the outbreak.

Acknowledgment of Health Workers:

Appreciation was extended to the dedicated team of healthcare professionals and volunteers working tirelessly to manage the outbreak and ensure the safety of Lagos residents.