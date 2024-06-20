Nigerian University lecturers on the same salary for 15 years – ASUU

ASUU Benin Zone Demands Salary Review Amidst Threat of Strike

The Benin Zone of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised alarm over the stagnation of university lecturers’ salaries, highlighting that the last review occurred 15 years ago. Speaking at a press briefing in Benin City, Prof. Monday Igbafen, Coordinator of the Zone comprising institutions such as the University of Benin and Ambrose Alli University, criticized the federal government for neglecting salary adjustments despite agreements dating back to 2022 remaining unresolved.

Igbafen pointed out the disparity where other sectors have seen salary reviews while lecturers’ earnings have stagnated since the naira was valued at N120 to a dollar. He condemned this treatment as unjust and warned of impending industrial action if demands are not met.

The ASUU leader also criticized state governors for mismanaging universities, specifically citing issues at Ambrose Alli University. He highlighted the plight of professors earning approximately $400 per month in Nigeria, which he termed as a scandalous undervaluation of academic professionals.

Enumerating ASUU’s demands, Igbafen emphasized the stalled renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU Agreement, funding for university revitalization as outlined in various agreements and memoranda, and the adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) over the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

He warned that the government’s inaction on these critical issues could provoke widespread industrial disharmony and called on authorities to urgently address ASUU’s grievances to avert a strike.