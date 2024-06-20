Menu
Nigeria to Launch First Human Spaceflight with U.S. Firm SERA

By: Godwin Okafor, The Naija247news

Date:

ABUJA, June 27 – The Nigerian government and the Delaware-based Space Exploration and Research Agency (SERA) are set to launch Africa’s first human spaceflight, sending a Nigerian astronaut into space. This landmark initiative was announced by Uche Nnaji, Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Abuja.

Reviving National Aspirations:
“Human spaceflight is not just a random aspiration but a major objective of the Nigeria Space Policy and Programme, approved by the Federal Executive Council in 2001,” said Nnaji. He emphasized that reviving and implementing abandoned national plans aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

SERA’s Commitment:
Matthew Adepoju, Director-General of the National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA), revealed that the cost of sending a Nigerian to space has been fully sponsored by SERA. This initiative is part of NASRDA’s roadmap for human spaceflight, marking a significant milestone as Nigeria celebrates 25 years of its space program.

Historic Partnership:
Joshua Skurla, Co-Founder of SERA, highlighted that Nigeria has a rich history of scientific and technological innovation. “SERA is excited to partner with NASRDA to extend Nigeria’s legacy into space and create new opportunities for Nigerian space explorers,” Skurla said.

Inclusive Application Process:
Sam Hutchison, Founder of SERA, announced that the application process for the spaceflight is open to any Nigerian over 18 years of age. “The Nigerian people will choose the citizen to go to space through a democratic voting process,” Hutchison explained. He emphasized that the opportunity is open to all Nigerians, regardless of their scientific background.

Inspiring Future Generations:
Dr. Anne Agi, President of Learnspace Foundation, who played a key role in executing the partnership, expressed optimism about the mission’s potential to inspire Nigerian youth. “Space has the power to inspire future generations, showing that great achievements are possible through global collaboration,” Agi stated.

Broader Initiative:
As part of a broader SERA-led initiative, a seat has been reserved for a Nigerian citizen on an upcoming Blue Origin New Shepard suborbital spaceflight. This effort aims to include individuals from nations historically underrepresented in space exploration, building on previous successes like the 2022 spaceflight of Victor Hespanha, a Brazilian civil engineer.

Conclusion:
The collaboration between Nigeria and SERA represents a transformative step towards democratizing space exploration and highlights Nigeria’s commitment to becoming a key player in global space endeavors.

