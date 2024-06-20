Nigeria Seeks Media Partnership to Combat Insecurity

KANO, – The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has called on media professionals to collaborate with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in tackling the country’s security challenges. Lagbaja made this appeal during the Nigerian Army Civil-Military Cooperation Media Chat held in Kano on Thursday.

Event Theme and Significance:

In his keynote address, Lagbaja highlighted the relevance of the event’s theme, “Synergizing Civil-Military Cooperation for National Security: Focus on Nigerian Army-Media Relations,” given Nigeria’s current security landscape. He emphasized that civil-military cooperation is crucial for achieving national security goals.

Building Strong Media Relations:

Lagbaja underscored the importance of fostering a strong relationship with the media, recognizing its role in shaping public opinion, providing information, and promoting transparency in governance. “The Nigerian Army is fully committed to protecting law-abiding citizens and their civil liberties. A robust partnership with the media is essential for this objective,” he stated.

Progress and Challenges:

Lagbaja noted the significant progress the Nigerian Army has made in improving its communication and engagement with the media, which has helped to enhance civil-military relations and address barriers to peace. However, he acknowledged that challenges remain and called for the establishment of regular communication channels to ensure transparent and accurate reporting of military operations.

Call for Responsible Reporting:

The army chief urged the media to report responsibly, accurately, and fairly on matters concerning the Nigerian Army. He stressed the need to balance national security interests with the public’s right to information and to avoid spreading fake news or inflammatory content that could undermine national unity and security.

Commitment to Transparency:

Lagbaja reiterated the Nigerian Army’s commitment to improving media access to operations within the limits of operational security. He emphasized that the media chat demonstrates the Army’s dedication to transparent and effective communication with media practitioners.

Support from the Government:

He reassured the nation of the unwavering loyalty of the Nigerian Army to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Lagbaja also expressed gratitude to the President for his continuous strategic guidance and support to the Army.

Remarks from Other Officials:

Maj. Gen. Nosakhare Ugbo, Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, stated that the media chat serves as a platform to enhance communication and foster a collaborative relationship between the Nigerian Army and the media. Victoria Ajayi, Group Managing Director of TVC and the special guest of honor, commended the Army for its efforts to engage with the media, promoting transparency and a shared understanding of security challenges.