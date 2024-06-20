Nigeria Football Federation Denies Imposing Ban on Victor Osimhen Amid Social Media Outburst

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has firmly refuted recent online reports suggesting that Victor Osimhen, Super Eagles forward, has been banned from national team duties due to his social media comments regarding former coach Finidi George.

Osimhen’s outspoken remarks came in response to allegations by Finidi George questioning his commitment to the national team ahead of the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The player expressed frustration during an Instagram Live session, defending his dedication to Nigeria despite recent criticism.

Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, NFF General Secretary, expressed surprise at the rumors circulating and clarified the federation’s stance. He emphasized that no formal decision has been made to sanction Osimhen, urging the media to cooperate in resolving issues constructively.

“There has been no official communication or decision from the NFF regarding any ban on Osimhen,” Sanusi stated. “It is regrettable that misinformation has been spread by certain individuals, which does not contribute positively to the situation.”

Sanusi reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to focusing on upcoming football engagements, including the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series. He urged against the dissemination of false information that could undermine the unity and progress of Nigerian football.

“This is a time for clarity and unity within our football community, not for baseless rumors that serve no purpose,” Sanusi concluded.