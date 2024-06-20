Newly Sworn-in Rivers State Caretaker Committee Chairmen Assume Office Amidst Police Presence

The newly appointed Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers State have officially commenced their duties, despite encountering obstacles at some council secretariats.

Upon assuming office, the Caretaker Committee Chairmen promptly inaugurated their committee members across all 23 LGAs. They also took immediate action to dissolve all existing standing committees and task forces within their respective councils.

However, their access to council secretariats was impeded by police operatives stationed there, following orders from the State Commissioner of Police to secure all LGAs with tactical units. Despite this, reports surfaced that the newly inaugurated CTC Chairmen and members in Asari-Toru LGA managed to gain access to their council secretariat.

Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara administered the oath of office to the chairmen at the Government House on Wednesday, urging them to prioritize peace and assure them that they could operate from alternative locations for the time being.

In Ogu/Bolo LGA, CTC Chairman Evans Bipi outlined his administration’s focus on human capital development, economic empowerment, and employment generation to enhance the welfare of the populace. He pledged initiatives such as substantial investment in “stomach infrastructure” to alleviate hunger and poverty, along with grants for small and medium enterprises to boost local economies. Bipi also called for the return of all government properties from the previous administration.

Similarly, in Obio/Akpor LGA, the Chairman swore in his team members away from the council premises and immediately disbanded all standing committees and task forces.

In Eleme LGA, CTC Chairman Brain Gokpa highlighted security as a top priority, emphasizing collaboration and inclusive governance. He assured stakeholders of his commitment to maintaining discipline and leveraging his experience in local security dynamics.

Meanwhile, Marvin Yorbana, newly sworn-in CTC Chairman of Khana LGA, pledged an inclusive government that prioritizes empowerment for youth, women, and the elderly. He emphasized the need for collaboration among stakeholders to drive development and attract investments to Khana.

The inauguration of these CTC Chairmen marks a significant transition in local governance in Rivers State, amidst challenges and a commitment to transformative leadership across various localities.