NairaDollar Exchange Rate

Naira Depreciates to N1,483/$1 at NAFEM Window

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian Naira weakened marginally by 0.02 per cent or N55 Kobo on the US Dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEX) to exchange at N1,483.02/$1 on Wednesday, June 19 versus the preceding session’s N1,482.47/$1.

Data showed that there was a drop in the supply of forex yesterday by 17.8 per cent or $32.74 to quote at $150.73 million versus last Friday’s $183.47 million.

However, in the parallel market, the local currency maintained stability against the greenback during the trading session at N1,485/$1.

But the value of the local currency appreciated in the official market at midweek against the Pound Sterling by N5.87 to sell for N1,870.52/£1 compared with the previous trading day’s exchange rate of N1,876.39/£1 and against the Euro, the Nigerian currency lost N4.00 to finish at N1,576.19/€1 versus N1,580.19/€1.(www.naija247news.com).

Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
