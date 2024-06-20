Menu
Political parties

Lagos APC Mourns Passing of Former Welfare Secretary, Alhaja Ramota Bankole

By: By Naija247news

Date:

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of its former Welfare Secretary, Alhaja Ramota Bankole, describing her death during a Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as shocking and unfortunate.

Mr. Seye Oladejo, Publicity Secretary of the Lagos APC, conveyed the party’s grief to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, highlighting Alhaja Bankole’s dedication and leadership within the party.

“Her death is most shocking and unfortunate. She was a committed and experienced party leader. The deceased was a proven mobiliser and inspiration for women’s participation in politics. May her precious soul rest in peace,” said Oladejo.

The Chairman of Epe Local Government, Ms. Surah Animashaun, confirmed Alhaja Bankole’s passing on Thursday, noting that she had been in good health before embarking on the Hajj pilgrimage.

“It is with a heavy heart and deep grief that I received the news of the death of Alhaja Ramota Bankole. It is a sad day indeed as I learned of her demise in the holy land of Mecca while on holy pilgrimage. I extend my condolences to the Bankole family, APC members, and the entire people of Epe on the unfortunate loss of our dear sister and mummy,” Animashaun stated in a released statement.

