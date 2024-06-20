Labour poised for historic win in UK upcoming election, YouGov poll suggests

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party is projected to secure a record number of seats in the July 4 election, according to a YouGov poll released on Wednesday.

The multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) poll predicts Labour will win 425 seats, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives are expected to secure 108 seats. Nigel Farage’s Reform UK is forecasted to win 5 seats.

This would give Labour a majority of 200 seats. The poll was conducted from June 11 to 18, with YouGov surveying nearly 40,000 voters.

Compared to its last MRP poll earlier this month, which predicted Labour would win 422 seats and the Conservatives 140, this new forecast comes after Farage entered the race.