Economy

Kerosene Price Stood at N1,450.35 in May

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average retail price of a litre of kerosene increased from N1,439.64 recorded in April 2024 to N1,450.35 in May 2024.

The Bureau said this in its Kerosene Price Watch for May 2024, released in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said the May price of N1,450.35 represented a 0.74 per cent increase compared to what was obtained in April 2024 at N1,439.64.

The report said the average price per litre of kerosene increased on a year-on-year basis by 20.26 per cent from N1,206.05 recorded in May 2023 to N1,450.35 in May 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Benue recorded the highest average price of N1,790.92, followed by Kaduna at N1,769.65 and Cross River at N1,722.94.

“On the other hand, the lowest price was recorded in Katsina at N1,230.81, followed by Kwara at N1,260.07 and Jigawa at N1,263.91.”

The NBS said the analysis further showed that the North-Central recorded the highest average retail price per litre of Kerosene at N1,534.12, followed by the South-West at N1,488.97.

It said the North-East recorded the lowest average retail price per litre of kerosene at N1,408.41.

The report said the average retail price per gallon of Kerosene paid by consumers in May 2024, was N5,196.69, indicating a 0.43 per cent increase from the N5,174.23 in April 2024.

“On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of kerosene increased by 23.49 per cent from N4,208.27 recorded in May 2023.

On state profile analysis, it showed that Kano recorded the highest average retail price at N6,900.28, followed by Adamawa at N6,295.63 and Yobe at N6,140.17.

On the other hand, the report said Kwara recorded the lowest price at N4,235.42, followed by Delta and Akwa Ibom at N4,320.39 and N4,362.81, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the North-East recorded the highest average price per gallon of Kerosene at N5,951.06, followed by the North- West at N5,560.03

“The North-Central recorded the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene at N4,659.73 ,” the NBS said. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

