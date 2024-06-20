Menu
Lifestyle News

Isreal DMW Tags Davido and Chioma’s wedding as “Gathering of Billionaires”

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular media personality, Israel DMW has shared what appears to be the invitation to his boss Davido and Chioma Rowland’s wedding, labeling it as a ‘gathering of billionaires.’

Following the revelation of the traditional wedding plans between the Afrobeat star and his longtime partner, Chioma Rowland, fans have been eagerly awaiting the celebration.

Shortly after the leaked wedding invitation surfaced online, Israel DMW expressed his excitement on Instagram, sharing the image and eagerly counting down to the special day on June 25th. He also described the event as a gathering of wealthy individuals.

His words: “June 25th, the gathering of billionaires.” In another post, he expressed his respect and admiration for his boss while sharing his photo.

He wrote: “Sabi man. Respect 🙌🙌🙌” (www.naija247news.com).

Singer Davido Drags Sophia Momodu to Court, demands custody of daughter
NDLEA seized 7,148.945kg of drugs in Nasarawa in 1 year – Commander
Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

