High Egg Prices in Nsukka Leave Residents Struggling

Residents of Nsukka, in Enugu State’s Nsukka Local Government Area, are facing hardship due to soaring egg prices, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

A crate of eggs now costs N5,000, making it unaffordable for many.

Mrs. Stella Nduka, a housewife, expressed concern that her children can no longer enjoy eggs due to their high cost. She explained that the price hike has disrupted her household budget, making egg-based meals like noodles less frequent.

According to Mrs. Juliet Onah, who sells eggs at Ogige Market Nsukka, the price increase is attributed to higher costs at the poultry farms where sellers procure their stock. She highlighted that despite buying a crate for N4,500, she sells it for N5,000, only making a marginal profit of N500 after factoring in transportation costs.

Mr. Jude Ugwuoke, a fast food joint owner, lamented that the rising egg prices have forced him to increase meal prices, leading to fewer customers and threatening his business’s viability. He urged government intervention to stabilize prices, noting that earlier this year, a crate of eggs cost between N2,000 and N2,200.

Mr. Ernest Ugwu, a poultry farmer, attributed the high egg prices to the increased cost of chicken feeds. He emphasized the need for government subsidies on feed ingredients to lower production costs and enable farmers to maintain profitability.

The situation underscores the challenges faced by residents and businesses in Nsukka due to the current economic pressures affecting food prices.