Governor Fubara Orders Immediate Audit of 23 Local Government Accounts

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has directed an urgent audit of the financial records of the state’s 23 local government councils. The directive came immediately after swearing in the Caretaker Committee Chairmen for the councils in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Governor Fubara emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability, stating that it is crucial for the people of Rivers State to understand how public funds have been managed within the local government system over the past three years.

The governor instructed the Auditor-General to commence the audit without delay and emphasized the need for a comprehensive and thorough review. He mandated that the audit report be submitted within one month to ensure accountability and to provide a clear financial status to the incoming local government officials.

“This auditing process is essential for assessing the financial management practices at the local government level over the past three years. It will also serve as a guide for the incoming leadership. We are committed to ending the era of business as usual,” Governor Fubara affirmed.

In addition to the audit, Governor Fubara urged the newly sworn-in Caretaker Committee Chairmen to prioritize prudent management of resources and effective delivery of public services. He directed them to promptly calculate and settle any outstanding financial obligations, including salaries owed to outgoing chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councillors.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara reassured the public that efforts are underway to expedite the electoral process for local government councils, indicating that the tenure of the caretaker committees would be brief.

“We are focused on ensuring that democratic processes are swiftly restored through local government elections,” Governor Fubara concluded, urging the new leadership to uphold the rule of law and operate in accordance with statutory regulations during their tenure.