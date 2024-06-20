Global Fossil Fuel Consumption Hits Record Highs in 2023, Emissions Surge Despite Energy Mix Shift

According to the latest Statistical Review of World Energy report by industry experts, global fossil fuel consumption and energy emissions soared to unprecedented levels in 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Despite a marginal decrease in fossil fuels’ share of the global energy mix, the report highlighted a persistent rise in overall energy demand, posing challenges to carbon reduction efforts amid escalating global temperatures nearing 1.5°C (2.7°F).

“The surge in fossil fuel consumption amidst increasing renewable energy adoption underscores the critical challenge ahead,” remarked Romain Debarre of consultancy Kearney.

The report noted significant shifts in energy consumption patterns across regions. In Europe, for instance, fossil fuel dependency dropped below 70% for the first time since the industrial revolution.

“Advanced economies are showing signs of peak fossil fuel demand, contrasting with developing economies in the Global South, where economic growth continues to drive fossil fuel usage,” commented Nick Wayth, CEO of the Energy Institute.

Key highlights from the 2023 report include:

• Global primary energy consumption reaching a record 620 Exajoules (EJ), marking a 2% increase from 2022.

• Fossil fuel consumption rising by 1.5% to 505 EJ, constituting 81.5% of the global energy mix, down 0.5% from the previous year.

• Renewable fuel generation (excluding hydro) surging by 13% to a new peak of 4,748 terawatt-hours (TWh), accounting for 8% of the total energy mix.

• Oil consumption exceeding 100 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time, driven by non-OPEC+ producers and a 9% increase in U.S. output.

• Coal consumption hitting a new high of 164 EJ, propelled by China and India, while U.S. consumption plummeted by 17%.

Despite the growth in renewables, emissions climbed by 2% to surpass 40 gigatonnes of CO2, reflecting intensified emissions within the fossil fuel sector as oil and coal usage surged, and natural gas consumption remained steady.

The report serves as a pivotal resource for policymakers and industry leaders navigating the complex landscape of global energy transition amid mounting climate challenges.