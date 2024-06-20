Menu
Ghana Stock Exchange Pursues Nigerian Pension Funds and Global Investors to Stimulate Real Sector Investment

By: Gbenga Samson

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has outlined its strategy to entice Nigerian pension funds and international investors in a bid to boost investments in Ghana’s real sector.

According to Abena Amoah, Managing Director of GSE, the exchange is specifically targeting Nigeria’s pension assets, which exceeded N19.5 trillion as per the latest report by Nigeria’s National Pension Commission (PenCom) in January 2024.

Amoah highlighted the significance of pension fund investments, describing them as patient capital crucial for advancing Ghana’s economic sectors.

She noted the GSE’s efforts in introducing Nigerian pension funds to various asset classes and natural resources through facilitated roadshows and engagements.

“We’ve observed a notable increase in equity investments from pension funds, rising from less than two percent to nearly 10 percent over the past two years,” Amoah remarked, underscoring the growing interest not only from Nigeria but also from other African pension funds and global investors.

The Managing Director emphasized the positive outlook for Ghana’s market recovery and enhanced investor confidence, citing recent agreements such as Ghana’s MOU with international bilateral creditors and the impending release of IMF funds.

“Ghana’s local pension funds, managing approximately GHC50 billion, are actively seeking diversification beyond government securities,” Amoah added, emphasizing the GSE’s role as a pivotal platform for capital mobilization to support local businesses.

The GSE’s initiatives aim to fortify Ghana’s financial ecosystem, attract long-term investments, and foster sustainable economic development across the region.

(Source: Bloomberg)

