Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Femi Otedola Increases Stake in FBN Holdings with N12.01 Billion Share Purchase

By: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news

Date:

Femi Otedola has expanded his investment in FBN Holdings by purchasing an additional 546,674,034 units of shares valued at N12.01 billion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to information from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Thursday, Otedola acquired the shares through Calvados Global Services Limited at N21.97 per share.

Prior to this purchase, Otedola held a 7.01% stake in FBN Holdings, trailing Oba Otudeko’s Barbican Capital Limited, which holds an 8.67% stake.

Otedola’s diverse investment portfolio includes ventures in port agency, shipping, storage, and insurance brokerage.

In 2007, he took a controlling interest in African Petroleum, which was rebranded as Forte Oil before being sold and renamed Ardova. His company, Geregu Power, which went public in October 2022, supplies about nine percent of Nigeria’s grid electricity.

Additionally, Otedola has served on several boards, including as President of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping and past Chairman of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nnamdi Kanu Demands Retraction and Apology for False Report on Soldiers’ Killing
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247news
Adeniyi Ogunfowoke, The Naija247newshttps://naija247news.com/
**Senior Correspondent Profile: Adeniyi Ogunfowoke** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke is a seasoned Senior Correspondent at Naija247news.com, bringing a wealth of journalistic expertise to the dynamic landscape of news reporting. With an extensive background in the field, Adeniyi has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering insightful and compelling stories to Naija247news.com's diverse readership. **Professional Background:** Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has amassed a wealth of experience in journalism, having covered a myriad of beats over the years. His versatile reporting style reflects a deep understanding of socio-economic issues, politics, and global affairs, providing Naija247news.com readers with a comprehensive perspective on current events. **Areas of Expertise:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi specializes in investigative reporting, offering in-depth analyses that go beyond the surface of news stories. His keen eye for detail and ability to connect the dots in complex narratives make him an invaluable asset to Naija247news.com. **Notable Achievements:** Throughout his career, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke has received recognition for his outstanding contributions to journalism. His bylines have become synonymous with well-researched, informative, and thought-provoking articles that resonate with a broad audience. **Commitment to Excellence:** Adeniyi's commitment to journalistic integrity is evident in his dedication to delivering accurate and timely news. His work reflects the core values of Naija247news.com, emphasizing credibility, transparency, and a commitment to keeping the public well-informed. **Engagement and Impact:** In the digital era, Adeniyi understands the importance of engaging with readers. His articles not only inform but also spark conversations, fostering a sense of community and dialogue among Naija247news.com's audience. **Future Endeavors:** As a Senior Correspondent, Adeniyi Ogunfowoke continues to set high standards for journalistic excellence. His future endeavors include exploring emerging trends in media, staying ahead of the news curve, and contributing to Naija247news.com's ongoing success as a trusted source of information. Follow Adeniyi Ogunfowoke's insightful reporting on Naija247news.com for a nuanced understanding of current affairs, backed by experience, dedication, and a passion for uncovering the untold stories.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nnamdi Kanu Demands Retraction and Apology for False Report on Soldiers’ Killing

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news Bisi Adele, The Naija247news -
We represent the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), hereafter...

Putin Threatens to Supply Long-Range Weapons to DPRK in Response to Western Arms to Ukraine

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Putin Threatens to Supply Long-Range Weapons to DPRK in...

US Redirects All Patriot and NASAMS Deliveries to Ukraine Amidst Russian Threats

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
The White House announced on Thursday its decision to...

Nigerian University lecturers on the same salary for 15 years – ASUU

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
ASUU Benin Zone Demands Salary Review Amidst Threat of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nnamdi Kanu Demands Retraction and Apology for False Report on Soldiers’ Killing

South East 0
We represent the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), hereafter...

Putin Threatens to Supply Long-Range Weapons to DPRK in Response to Western Arms to Ukraine

Geopolitics 0
Putin Threatens to Supply Long-Range Weapons to DPRK in...

US Redirects All Patriot and NASAMS Deliveries to Ukraine Amidst Russian Threats

Geopolitics 0
The White House announced on Thursday its decision to...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Nnamdi Kanu Demands Retraction and Apology for False Report on Soldiers’...

Bisi Adele, The Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?