FGN Bonds

DMO Re-open 3 Bonds Worth N450bn

By: Chukwu Azochukwu, The Naija247news

Date:

June 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Debt Management Office (DMO), on Thursday announced a re-opening of three FGN savings bonds worth N450 billion for subscription by auction.

Announcing the offer in Abuja, the DMO said that the bonds were offered at N1, 000 per unit subject to a minimum subscription of N50 million and in multiples of N1, 000 thereafter.

The first offer, as announced by the DMO, is an April 2029 FGN bond valued N150 billion, at an interest rate of 19.30 per cent per annum. (Five-year re-opening)

The second offer is a February 2031 FGN bond worth N150 billion at 19.50 per cent interest rate per annum. (Seven-year re-opening)

There is also the May 2033 FGN bond worth N150 billion at an interest rate of 19.89 per cent per annum. (nine-year re-opening)

According to the DMO, the auction date is June 14, while the settlement date is June 26.

It said that interest was payable semi-annually while bullet repayment (principal sum) would be made on maturity date.

“For re-openings of previously issued bonds, successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, plus any accrued interest on the instrument,” It said.

The debt office said that FGN bonds were backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government, and charged upon the general assets of Nigeria.

“They qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustees Investment Act.

“They qualify as government securities within the meaning of Company Income Tax Act and Personal Income Tax Act for tax exemption for pension funds amongst other investors.

“They are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and FMDQ ODC Securities Exchange,” the DMO said.

It also said that FGN bonds qualified as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculation for banks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the N450 billion FGN bond offer constitutes the local component of the government borrowing plan, to bridge the nine trillion Naira deficit in the 2024 budget.(NAN)

