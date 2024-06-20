Menu
Search
Subscribe
Food Inflation

Cassava Flakes and Rice Prices Surge Over 50% in Enugu State

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Enugu, Nigeria – The cost of staple foods such as cassava flakes (garri) and rice has surged by more than 50% in Enugu metropolis, according to a recent market survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The NAN Correspondent observed on Thursday that the price of garri, which sold for ₦150 per cup in April, now costs ₦250. A five-liter paint bucket of garri has increased to between ₦4,000 and ₦4,300. Additionally, a bag of garri now sells for ₦45,000, up from ₦30,000 in April.

In Garki Market, the price of a 50-kg bag of foreign rice has risen from ₦70,000-₦75,000 to ₦95,000-₦100,000, depending on the brand. Similarly, a 50-kg bag of local rice now costs between ₦80,000 and ₦85,000.

Mrs. Gladis Ugwu, a garri seller at New Market, suggested that reducing the high cost of garri requires securing farmlands and halting the exportation of the product, which she believes has limited its availability domestically.

Mr. Arinze Ozor, a rice seller at Ogbere Main Market, warned that the high cost of rice would continue unless the government urgently addresses food insecurity. He noted a decline in the number of customers due to rising prices.

A buyer, who chose to remain anonymous, attributed the high cost of living in the country to the removal of subsidies from petroleum products.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Seeks Media Partnership to Combat Insecurity
Next article
Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices The Nigerian...

Nigeria Seeks Media Partnership to Combat Insecurity

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
KANO, - The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen....

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden opportunity by Babatunde Kareem

Big Tech 0
Africa stands at a crossroads. Data, the lifeblood of...

Nigeria Extends and Expands 2024 Oil Licensing Round Amid Investor Interest

News Analysis 0
Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has expanded and extended...

Supporting Rural Farmers Crucial for Economic Stability and Job Creation, Expert Says

Farming & Livestocks 0
NIFST Urges Government to Promote Sustainable Agricultural Practices The Nigerian...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Africa’s data dilemma: Trust is the key to unlocking a golden...

By Naija247news - 0
× How can I help you?