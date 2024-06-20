Cassava Flakes and Rice Prices Surge Over 50% in Enugu State

Enugu, Nigeria – The cost of staple foods such as cassava flakes (garri) and rice has surged by more than 50% in Enugu metropolis, according to a recent market survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The NAN Correspondent observed on Thursday that the price of garri, which sold for ₦150 per cup in April, now costs ₦250. A five-liter paint bucket of garri has increased to between ₦4,000 and ₦4,300. Additionally, a bag of garri now sells for ₦45,000, up from ₦30,000 in April.

In Garki Market, the price of a 50-kg bag of foreign rice has risen from ₦70,000-₦75,000 to ₦95,000-₦100,000, depending on the brand. Similarly, a 50-kg bag of local rice now costs between ₦80,000 and ₦85,000.

Mrs. Gladis Ugwu, a garri seller at New Market, suggested that reducing the high cost of garri requires securing farmlands and halting the exportation of the product, which she believes has limited its availability domestically.

Mr. Arinze Ozor, a rice seller at Ogbere Main Market, warned that the high cost of rice would continue unless the government urgently addresses food insecurity. He noted a decline in the number of customers due to rising prices.

A buyer, who chose to remain anonymous, attributed the high cost of living in the country to the removal of subsidies from petroleum products.