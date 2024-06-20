Average 5kg cooking gas price stood at N7,418.45 in May — NBS

June 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The average price of 5kg cooking gas increased from N6,521.58 recorded in April 2024 to N7,418.45 in May 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

This is contained in the Bureau’s “Cooking Gas Price Watch’’ for May 2024 released on Wednesday in Abuja.

The report said the May price represented a 13.75 per cent increase, compared to what was obtained in April 2024.

The NBS said the average price of 5kg cooking gas increased on a year-on-year basis by 70.12 per cent from N4,360.69 recorded in May 2023 to N7,418.45 in May 2024.

On state profile analysis, the report showed that Benue recorded the highest average price at N8,012.03 , followed by Enugu at NN7,926.21, and Ondo at N7,857.53.

It said on the other hand, Yobe recorded the lowest price at N5,842.31 followed by Jigawa and Katsina at N6,521.81, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-East recorded the highest average retail price of 5kg cooking gas at N7,680.87 , followed by the South-West at N6,593.93.

“The North-East recorded the lowest average retail price at N7,071.84,” the NBS said.

Also, the NBS said the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas declined by 0.07 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N15,637.74 in April 2024 to N15,627.40 in May 2024.

The report said the average retail price for 12.5kg cooking gas rose by 63.85 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N9,537.89 May 2023 to N15,627.40 in May 2024.

State profile analysis showed that Zamfara recorded the highest average retail price of N18,369.33, followed by Bayelsa at N17,772.21 and Abia at N17,538.02.

On the other hand, the report showed that the lowest average price was recorded in Bauchi at N13,076.43, followed by Ebonyi and Taraba at N13,788.09 and N13,860.3, respectively.

Analysis by zone showed that the South-South recorded the highest average retail price of 12.5kg cooking gas at N16,310.02 , followed by the North-West at N15,991.13.

The report said the North-East recorded the lowest price at N15,010.62(NAN)