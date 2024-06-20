Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Aradel Achieves First Oil Milestone at Omerelu Field in Rivers State

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Aradel Holdings Plc has achieved a significant milestone with the successful re-entry of Well 2ST at the Omerelu Field, resulting in the attainment of First Oil on May 31, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the company’s operational history and underscores its commitment to resource development and growth.

The Omerelu Field, located approximately 42km North-West of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Nigeria, is under Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) 247. Aradel Energy Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Aradel Holdings Plc, acquired a 100 percent stake and operatorship of the field in 2014 from the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture.

Aradel Holdings Plc expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved, including vendors, local communities, regulatory agencies, and dedicated employees, whose collaboration was instrumental in overcoming challenges during the re-entry and well-completion processes. The company emphasized its commitment to highest safety standards and environmental stewardship throughout the project.

Adegbite Falade, CEO and Managing Director of Aradel Holdings Plc, highlighted the strategic importance of achieving First Oil from the Omerelu Field in enhancing the company’s production capabilities and extending its reserves profile. He affirmed that this milestone aligns with Aradel’s vision of delivering sustainable energy solutions to support economic growth in Nigeria.

Aradel has received approval for well testing, a crucial step towards converting the field’s Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) into a Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) following regulatory procedures. The successful re-entry and commencement of oil production at Omerelu Field are part of Aradel’s 2024 Exploration and Appraisal Drilling Campaign aimed at optimizing existing assets and expanding operational capacities.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Economy Suffers as Aiteo Shuts Down 150,000 bpd Field Due to Oil Leak
Next article
Nigeria and TotalEnergies Close to $550 Million Ubeta Deal, Sources Say
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Global Fossil Fuel Consumption Hits Record Highs in 2023, Emissions Surge Despite Energy Mix Shift

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
According to the latest Statistical Review of World Energy...

Nigeria and TotalEnergies Close to $550 Million Ubeta Deal, Sources Say

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and TotalEnergies...

Nigeria’s Economy Suffers as Aiteo Shuts Down 150,000 bpd Field Due to Oil Leak

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Nigeria’s oil production faces disruption following the shutdown of...

Putin’s Vietnam Visit Highlights Strategic Ties Amid Western Sanctions

By Naija247news By Naija247news -
HANOI, June 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Global Fossil Fuel Consumption Hits Record Highs in 2023, Emissions Surge Despite Energy Mix Shift

News Analysis 0
According to the latest Statistical Review of World Energy...

Nigeria and TotalEnergies Close to $550 Million Ubeta Deal, Sources Say

News Analysis 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and TotalEnergies...

Nigeria’s Economy Suffers as Aiteo Shuts Down 150,000 bpd Field Due to Oil Leak

News Analysis 0
Nigeria’s oil production faces disruption following the shutdown of...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Global Fossil Fuel Consumption Hits Record Highs in 2023, Emissions Surge...

Emman Tochi - 0
× How can I help you?