Anthony Joshua Set to Announce Next Opponent for Wembley Stadium Showdown

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has teased that he is on the brink of revealing his next opponent for a highly anticipated bout at Wembley Stadium in September. While speculation points towards a potential clash with compatriot Daniel Dubois, no official confirmation has been made.

Joshua’s upcoming fight, slated for Wembley Stadium, holds the promise of drawing a crowd of up to 90,000 spectators, given his immense popularity and track record of selling out the venue. Sky Sports reports that the event will be promoted by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, marking his foray into the British boxing market.

Turki Alalshikh, known for his ambitious boxing promotions, is also behind the upcoming unified super welterweight title fight between Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles, a move that has stirred controversy within the American boxing scene, drawing criticism from Oscar De La Hoya.

Anthony Joshua has previously made history at Wembley Stadium, selling out the venue twice for his world title victories over Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin. While a showdown with Deontay Wilder appears unlikely following Wilder’s recent defeats to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang, talks of a potential matchup with Zhang have stalled, with no contact reported from Joshua’s camp.

Another contender on the radar is former world champion Joseph Parker, who seeks redemption after his decision loss to Joshua in 2018 and has since revitalized his career.

Currently, the IBF title is held by Oleksandr Usyk, although discussions about stripping him of the title before a potential fight between Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois were reconsidered after Dubois defeated the top-ranked contender. The IBF may sanction Joshua vs. Dubois as an eliminatory bout, positioning the winner for a future title shot against Usyk or Tyson Fury.

Usyk’s recent hints at possibly returning to the cruiserweight division add complexity to the heavyweight division’s landscape. For now, boxing enthusiasts eagerly await Anthony Joshua’s official announcement regarding his next opponent, which promises to be a pivotal moment in the sport’s calendar.